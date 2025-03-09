Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Cadrenal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $16.85 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
