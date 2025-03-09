Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.41. Butler National shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 37,692 shares trading hands.

Butler National Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.