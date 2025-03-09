Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $317.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.22 and a 200 day moving average of $269.58. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

