Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

