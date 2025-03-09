Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $192.73

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.