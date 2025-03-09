Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $3.25

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 3D Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in 3D Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 524,888 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Price Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.