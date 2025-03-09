Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,308,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,603,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,460,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

