Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $21.15. Bridgestone shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 39,245 shares traded.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

