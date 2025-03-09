Bret Kravitz Sells 7,748 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bret Kravitz sold 7,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $74,058.53.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.