BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.62% of BrainsWay worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 316.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

BWAY stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.16 million, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

