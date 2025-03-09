BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.