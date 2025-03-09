BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,131 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 878,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

