BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 565,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

