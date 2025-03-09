BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

