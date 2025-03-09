BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.70 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.75 and its 200 day moving average is $460.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

