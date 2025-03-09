BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 351.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.