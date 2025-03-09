BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $19.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.