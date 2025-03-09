BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 691,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.