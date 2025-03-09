BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $62.99 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

