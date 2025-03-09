BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.