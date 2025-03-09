BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.96 and last traded at C$13.97. 22,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 37,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.88.
