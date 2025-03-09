Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $456,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,857,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 198,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

