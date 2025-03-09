Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

