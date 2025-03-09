Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 288,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 818,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blaize in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

