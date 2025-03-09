Biotech Stocks To Consider – March 9th

AbbVie, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veeva Systems, and Moderna are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological and technological processes to develop products and services in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sectors. They tend to be high-risk, high-reward investments due to the complex and often lengthy research, development, and regulatory approval processes inherent in advancing biotech innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.53.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.10. 2,626,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.21. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,290,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,394. Moderna has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

