Best Manufacturing Stocks To Research – March 6th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and GE Vernova are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of goods, ranging from consumer products to industrial machinery. These stocks are often influenced by economic cycles and shifts in consumer demand, reflecting the overall health and competitiveness of the production sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.96. 10,258,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,151,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.91 and its 200-day moving average is $308.21. The company has a market cap of $278.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $16.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.48. 4,077,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.22. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Recommended Stories