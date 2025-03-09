Best Defense Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Boeing, General Electric, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin, and Analog Devices are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares of companies that manufacture or supply products and services for national defense and military applications, such as advanced technology, weaponry, and security systems. These companies are often considered highly strategic due to their key role in bolstering national security, and their performance can be influenced by government spending and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. 12,519,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.52.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.08. 7,681,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. 18,209,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,126,045. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded up $12.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,825. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,993. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

