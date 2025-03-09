Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Acquires 1,213 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt acquired 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$25.00 ($15.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,325.00 ($19,072.33).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.59%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.