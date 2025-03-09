Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares Increases Dividend

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

