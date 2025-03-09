Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.
Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.
Benchmark Bankshares Increases Dividend
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Bankshares
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.