BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Holdings Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BBB Foods by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

