Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.26. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$50.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

