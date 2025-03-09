Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

