Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $286.52 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day moving average is $280.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.