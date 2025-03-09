Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $270,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $212.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.96.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.