Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,533 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 668,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after buying an additional 127,651 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.