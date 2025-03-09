Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,533 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 668,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after buying an additional 127,651 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.
Xylem Stock Performance
Shares of XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.