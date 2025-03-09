Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $467.97 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.

Shares of BNED opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. ( NYSE:BNED Free Report ) by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

