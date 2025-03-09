Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $467.97 million for the quarter.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
Shares of BNED opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.
