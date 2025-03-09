Barings LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after buying an additional 156,698 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.