Barings LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.