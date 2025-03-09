Barings LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
