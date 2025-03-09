Barings LLC Acquires 227,500 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 7.53% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMBD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,151,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

