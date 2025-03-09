Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 41,447 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $335.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

