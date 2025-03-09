Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,834 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 17.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 233,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.