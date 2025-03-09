Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.76 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

