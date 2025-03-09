Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,679,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

URTH stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $136.93 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.