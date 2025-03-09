Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $15.87 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $450.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.77 and a 12 month high of $624.80.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

