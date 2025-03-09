Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 6,413 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,562,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

