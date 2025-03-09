Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $2,845,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.