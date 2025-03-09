Banco Santander S.A. Sells 531,176 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,176 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

