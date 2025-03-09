Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $156,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

