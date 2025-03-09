Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

