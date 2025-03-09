Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 365,107 MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 2.82% of MVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in MVB Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVBF stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

